Kyle Krantz is USC’s 10th assistant. Who is Kyle Krantz?

College football teams across the country have gone different directions to fill their new 10th assistant coach spot.
South Carolina’s Will Muschamp went with what he knows well.
That spot will be filled by USC analyst Kyle Krantz. He will be a special teams assistant and work with the nickels and strongside linebacker.
It comes a week after official word Bryan McClendon will be USC’s offensive coordinator and Dan Werner will coach quarterbacks.
The addition of Krantz was made public Friday as USC’s Board of Trustees announced new contract details for Muschamp and his staff.
Krantz will make $125,000 a year. He was making $100,000 in his previous role as a defensive analyst for the Gamecocks.
Krantz has worked with Muschamp at USC, Auburn in 2015 and at Florida in 2013-14. Before that he was a graduate assistant at Kentucky, an offensive quality control volunteer at Northwestern and linebackers coach at his alma mater Northern Colorado.
He’s a 2009 graduate and has worked on both sides of the ball.
“Has been loyal to Will. Was with Muschamp at Florida and Auburn…and past few years at South Carolina. Sharp young coach,” FootballScoop said of Krantz in a Tweet on Friday.
