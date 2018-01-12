More Videos

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in 1:59

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in

Pause
Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:31

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision' 1:06

Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision'

Staley has plan for Tennessee if A'ja Wilson cannot play 1:32

Staley has plan for Tennessee if A'ja Wilson cannot play

SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy 2:52

SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy

Watch: Zion Williamson's highlights against Asheville Christian 2:01

Watch: Zion Williamson's highlights against Asheville Christian

Ray Tanner: 'Brian Bowen hasn't been charged with anything' 2:17

Ray Tanner: 'Brian Bowen hasn't been charged with anything'

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:07

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

  • New USC coach Kyle Krantz is 'a grinder, a worker'

    South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp announced that Kyle Krantz will join the on-field staff.

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp announced that Kyle Krantz will join the on-field staff. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp announced that Kyle Krantz will join the on-field staff. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Kyle Krantz is USC’s 10th assistant. Who is Kyle Krantz?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 12, 2018 10:32 AM

College football teams across the country have gone different directions to fill their new 10th assistant coach spot.

South Carolina’s Will Muschamp went with what he knows well.

That spot will be filled by USC analyst Kyle Krantz. He will be a special teams assistant and work with the nickels and strongside linebacker.

It comes a week after official word Bryan McClendon will be USC’s offensive coordinator and Dan Werner will coach quarterbacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The addition of Krantz was made public Friday as USC’s Board of Trustees announced new contract details for Muschamp and his staff.

Krantz will make $125,000 a year. He was making $100,000 in his previous role as a defensive analyst for the Gamecocks.

Krantz has worked with Muschamp at USC, Auburn in 2015 and at Florida in 2013-14. Before that he was a graduate assistant at Kentucky, an offensive quality control volunteer at Northwestern and linebackers coach at his alma mater Northern Colorado.

He’s a 2009 graduate and has worked on both sides of the ball.

“Has been loyal to Will. Was with Muschamp at Florida and Auburn…and past few years at South Carolina. Sharp young coach,” FootballScoop said of Krantz in a Tweet on Friday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in 1:59

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in

Pause
Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:31

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision' 1:06

Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision'

Staley has plan for Tennessee if A'ja Wilson cannot play 1:32

Staley has plan for Tennessee if A'ja Wilson cannot play

SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy 2:52

SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy

Watch: Zion Williamson's highlights against Asheville Christian 2:01

Watch: Zion Williamson's highlights against Asheville Christian

Ray Tanner: 'Brian Bowen hasn't been charged with anything' 2:17

Ray Tanner: 'Brian Bowen hasn't been charged with anything'

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:07

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

  • Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is'

    Will Muschamp and South Carolina welcome Gamecocks great Marcus Lattimore to his role with the football team.

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is'

View More Video