Here's the spread for South Carolina's 2018 opener (and a few more from the SEC)

Given that South Carolina football will open the 2018 season with Coastal Carolina out of the Sun Belt, it was almost a given USC would be a favorite.
Now we know how much of a favorite.
Bet Online posted 46 opening weekend lines, including USC-Coastal. The Gamecocks look to be favored by 31 1/3 points against a Chanticleers team that went 3-9 last season, it's first as an FBS team.
Other listed lines from around the SEC include:
▪ Vanderbilt favored by 6 against Middle Tennessee
▪ Auburn favored by -3 1/2 against Washington
▪ Kentucky by 20 against Central Michigan
▪ Ole Miss by 1 1/2 at Texas Tech
▪ Tennessee as a 7-point underdog against West Virginia
▪ Alabama as a 28 1/2-point favorite against Louisville
▪ Miami (Florida) by 3 against LSU
The other six SEC teams open their seasons against FCS competition.
The Gamecocks have only faced Coastal once in their history, a 70-10 win in 2013. USC was an underdog in its 2017 opener against N.C. State, but pulled off a 35-28 upset win.
