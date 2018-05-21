South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp talks South Carolina's offense, the expectations for the 2018 class' enrollment and the Supreme Court gambling ruling. Ben Briner
Here's the spread for South Carolina's 2018 opener (and a few more from the SEC)

By Ben Breiner

May 21, 2018 01:00 PM

Given that South Carolina football will open the 2018 season with Coastal Carolina out of the Sun Belt, it was almost a given USC would be a favorite.

Now we know how much of a favorite.

Bet Online posted 46 opening weekend lines, including USC-Coastal. The Gamecocks look to be favored by 31 1/3 points against a Chanticleers team that went 3-9 last season, it's first as an FBS team.

Other listed lines from around the SEC include:

Vanderbilt favored by 6 against Middle Tennessee

Auburn favored by -3 1/2 against Washington

Kentucky by 20 against Central Michigan

Ole Miss by 1 1/2 at Texas Tech

Tennessee as a 7-point underdog against West Virginia

Alabama as a 28 1/2-point favorite against Louisville

Miami (Florida) by 3 against LSU

The other six SEC teams open their seasons against FCS competition.

The Gamecocks have only faced Coastal once in their history, a 70-10 win in 2013. USC was an underdog in its 2017 opener against N.C. State, but pulled off a 35-28 upset win.

