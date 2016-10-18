Bentley’s practice load increases as Gamecocks prepare for UMass

Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley is taking equal practice repetitions with Perry Orth and Brandon McIlwain, South Carolina running back A.J. Turner said after the team’s Tuesday practice.
“Everybody is working everywhere. Every quarterback is working in,” Turner said. “Every running back. Every position, doing different things.”
Bentley is a true freshman who has not played through the first six games of the season. He appeared to be headed for a redshirt season as Orth and McIlwain each started three games in the first half of the year, but the Gamecocks’ offensive struggles have caused the coaching staff to consider Bentley as an option to start this week against UMass.
“Honestly I have no idea (who will start),” Turner said. “I’m just really putting my faith in the coaches to put us in the best position and put the best players out there for us to win. Honestly, I have no idea what’s going on with the quarterback situation. I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do in practice. Whoever is in, they are in.”
South Carolina is last in the country in scoring offense at 14 points per game. The Gamecocks are 126th in the nation in total offense with 304.5 yards per game.
All three quarterbacks “have been taking reps, I know that,” offensive lineman Zack Bailey said. “As far as who is getting more or less, I don’t know. I just get up and play my position. We have practiced with all three of them throughout the entire year so there’s no difference.”
Getting the start
A look at the four quarterbacks who have started since the departure of Dylan Thompson at the end of the 2014 season. Jake Bentley could be added to the list on Saturday.
Player
Years
Passing stats
Connor Mitch
2015
13-19, 165 yards, 0 Int, 1 TD
Lorenzo Nunez
2015
32-52, 376 yards, 3 Int, 3 TD
Perry Orth
2015-16
200-351, 2590 yards, 11 Int., 12 TD
Brandon McIlwain
2016
56-106, 567 yards, 1 Int., 2 TD
