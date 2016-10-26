Muschamp ranks near top of NCAA, bottom of SEC, in salary

First-year South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp is the 36th-highest paid college football coach in the country, according to USA Today’s annual salary review, which was released Wednesday.
Muschamp, who makes $3 million annually, is the 12th-highest paid coach in the SEC. Only Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason ($2.6 million) and Missouri’s Barry Odom ($2.4 million) make less.
The highest paid football coach in the country doesn’t reside in the SEC. That’s Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who will make $9 million this year. Alabama’s Nick Saban is second at $6.9 million.
USA Today’s survey took special note this year of contract buyouts and noted that Muschamp is one of 33 coaches nationally with a buyout of more than $8 million. If South Carolina fired Muschamp this season, he would be owed $9.5 million.
Steve Spurrier was paid more than $4 million annually when he resigned midway through the 2015 season.
