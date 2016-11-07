Here’s how South Carolina can win the SEC East

Will Muschamp doesn’t want to talk about it because it’s so convoluted, and at this point fairly far-fetched, but we’ll break it down this morning.
Here’s what has to happen for South Carolina to win the SEC East: The Gamecocks must beat Florida; Tennessee must beat Kentucky, and Georgia must lost to Auburn. And that’s just this Saturday. If all those things happen, and the Volunteers go on to lose to Missouri or Vanderbilt later this month, the Gamecocks will play in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on the first weekend of December.
“I’m not going to go over all the scenarios with our team for the simple reason that it doesn’t matter,” Muschamp said Sunday night. “We need to go win the game against a good football team on the road. My emphasis for our team is to take the next step in our program with our team and that’s go beat a good football team on the road.”
The truth is, it’s unlikely all of those things are going to happen. But it’s not exactly impossible, especially in this topsy-turvy year in the SEC. On the probability scale for this week’s results, Georgia-Auburn is the most likely to occur (the Tigers are 10-point favorites) with Kentucky upsetting Tennessee next (the Volunteers are 12.5-point favorites) and the Gamecocks beating the Gators after that (Florida is a 14-point favorite).
South Carolina fans surely will remember, though, that the team’s only other SEC East title came with a win in The Swamp.
