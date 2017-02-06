South Carolina defensive lineman to transfer

Defensive end Boosie Whitlow, who made a brief splash for South Carolina’s football team as a freshman two years ago but then receded from view, and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, a school spokesman confirmed Monday night.
Whitlow confirmed his departure and tweeted this statement: “Just wanted to say that I thank the University of South Carolina for an incredible opportunity to accomplish many things and wanted to say I wish the best for the upcoming season. But I will be furthering my education elsewhere.”
Whitlow, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound sophomore from Opelika, Ala., had 14 tackles and a sack in 2015 but did not play this season under head coach Will Muschamp. Rising senior defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth said after the regular season that he expected Whitlow to be a contributor during the 2017 season.
Whitlow was a three-star prospect when he signed in 2015 out of Opelika High School, the same high school that produced current South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.
He is the seventh player to leave the program since the end of the season, joining quarterback Lorenzo Nunez, running back David Williams, defensive back Jasper Sasser, wide receiver Jamari Smith and linebackers Jalen Dread and Sherrod Pittman.
Comments