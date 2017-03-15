Skai Moore wants to finish what he started with Gamecocks

South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore took his time in deciding to return to the Gamecocks for his senior season, he said as he enters the third week of spring practice with USC.
Moore, who led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-2015, considered skipping his final year of eligibility and using the year he had to sit out due to a neck injury to prepare for the NFL Draft.
“That’s definitely a thought that crossed my mind, but after long talks with my support system, coaches, family and all that, we all decided it’s the best decision for me to come back and finish what I started here and make myself kind of known again,” Moore said.
Moore did not make his final decision to return to South Carolina until around the Clemson game of last season, he said.
“It was definitely tough the whole year going back and forth and figuring out what I wanted to do,” he said.
Moore had surgery to repair a herniated disc last year and this spring has been his first football contact since the end of the 2015 season. He has 258 tackles, including 12 for loss, in three seasons at South Carolina.
