Kentucky passed South Carolina in football in 2016; now what?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 SEC Network host impressed by USC visit Pause 1:21 ESPN writer: Muschamp 'actually has a QB' 1:07 National writer says USC 'sleeper' SEC pick 1:47 Marcus Spears: Gamecocks 'one of the best in the conference' at skill positions 1:03 3 key questions for USC players at SEC Media Days 0:56 3 key questions for Will Muschamp at SEC Media Days 1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart 1:32 Davonne Bowen has a message for Gamecocks fans 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Peter Burns of the SEC Network visited the Gamecocks football team this spring and came away very impressed. jkendall@thestate.com

Peter Burns of the SEC Network visited the Gamecocks football team this spring and came away very impressed. jkendall@thestate.com