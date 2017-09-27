More Videos

  Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

    Previewing the South Carolina Gamecocks football team's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on September 30, 2017 in College Station, Texas.

Previewing the South Carolina Gamecocks football team's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on September 30, 2017 in College Station, Texas.
Previewing the South Carolina Gamecocks football team's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on September 30, 2017 in College Station, Texas. dmclemore@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

What Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said about South Carolina’s football team

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 27, 2017 12:50 PM

Texas A&M has the third-ranked offense in the SEC, but Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin doesn’t expect his team to roll through South Carolina.

“We had a tough time there last year scoring points,” Sumlin said Wednesday. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson “and that whole staff has done a really, really nice job,” Sumlin said. “They are sound in what they do. They mix it up on you. They are gap sound. They are not going to beat themselves.”

The Aggies average 461.3 yards and 40.8 points per game. Last year, they beat South Carolina 24-13 in Williams-Brice Stadium. The teams will play again Saturday in Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

“They have been really, really solid I think in their approach,” Sumlin said of the Gamecocks. “I have always had a lot of respect for Will and TRob and how they have approached the game and how they coach defense.”

Sumlin also had high praise for South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.

“He’s improving, and that’s a little bit scary,” Sumlin said.

