Stopping Aggies’ three-headed running game key to South Carolina chances

1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space Pause

2:52 Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

0:39 For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start