Will Muschamp has no regrets about releasing David Williams

Arkansas running back David Williams has 203 rushing yards this season, which would make him South Carolina’s second-leading rusher if he was still a Gamecocks running back. Williams has four rushing touchdowns for the Razorbacks, which is as many rushing touchdowns as South Carolina has as a team.
Still, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp does not regret allowing Williams a free release to transfer to a conference school he was going to play this year. Williams played three years at South Carolina, gaining 299 yards on 86 carries last year in what was his best season as a Gamecock.
“I am happy for David,” Muschamp said Sunday night. “David is a good young man. He did everything we asked when he was here. He came to me when the year was over and said he wanted a fresh start.”
Williams was able to transfer to any school he wanted as a graduate transfer as long as he had a release from Muschamp. Williams originally planned to transfer to UConn, but Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema and athletics director Jeff Long asked Muschamp in June if he would mind if Williams played for the Razorbacks. Muschamp agreed and now he and the Gamecocks will face Williams and Arkansas on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium at 4 p.m.
“He did everything we asked while he was here. He’s a first-class person,” Muschamp said. “He’s a really good football player. I wish he was here, but at the end of the day he wanted a fresh start. He did everything the right way and I really respect that, and I respect him as a young man.”
