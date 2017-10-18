More Videos

Will Muschamp on schedule: ‘It comes down to the almighty dollar’

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 1:31 PM

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was invited Wednesday into a debate that has been swirling this week in the Big Ten.

Muschamp was asked on the SEC teleconference if he shared the opinion of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer that conferences should limit the number of road, night games teams are asked to play each season.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to the almighty dollar and television,” Muschamp replied.

Meyer, who Muschamp replaced as Florida’s head coach, made headlines recently by suggesting it was unfair for players to be asked to play several such games during a season because of the toll it takes on them. The Gamecocks have played night games at Missouri and at Texas A&M this season and in each of those cases the team didn’t get back to Columbia until after 3 a.m. Sunday.

“It is a little straining on a young man,” Muschamp said. “It certainly taxes you as the season rolls, but I don’t see it changing, so I don’t know that my opinion really matters.”

South Carolina’s usual schedule calls for a light Sunday practice and then an off day Monday, but at least once this season Muschamp has moved the Sunday practice to Monday because his team arrived home so late.

