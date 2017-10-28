USC should savor third straight win, worry about Dogs another day

More Videos 1:52 Will Muschamp recaps win over Vanderbilt Pause 0:30 Vanderbilt coach criticizes officiating in South Carolina game 0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:06 What the Gamecocks think about being bowl-eligible 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 3:01 Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 0:34 South Carolina football celebrates Vanderbilt win 1:25 Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 2:26 Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia What South Carolina thinks about how it will prepare for a key SEC road game against the Georgia Bulldogs. What South Carolina thinks about how it will prepare for a key SEC road game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Dwayne McLemore

What South Carolina thinks about how it will prepare for a key SEC road game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Dwayne McLemore