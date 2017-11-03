More Videos

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:46

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

Pause
What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:30

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

  • USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

    USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process.

USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Kendall’s pick: USC has big opportunity, big obstacle Saturday against Georgia

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 03, 2017 7:34 AM

At the moment, there can be some debate about Will Muschamp’s best win as South Carolina’s coach.

It could be this year’s season-opener against an N.C. State team that has lost only once more this season.

It could be last year’s upset of Tennessee, which sparked a second-half turnaround and rallied the team around quarterback Jake Bentley.

If the Gamecocks beat Georgia on Saturday, there won’t be any more debate. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the CFB Playoff standings, No. 2 in the AP poll and are undefeated at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. They have beaten their five conference opponents by an average of 32 points.

Georgia would be the second-highest ranked team the Gamecocks have defeated under any coach, falling behind only the 2010 win over then-No. 1 Alabama. In short, it won’t be an easy task for Muschamp and the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs run well (second in the SEC) and defend the run well (second in the SEC). In a conference where everyone else has been trying to clone Nick Saban’s Alabama program for years now, Georgia and former Saban defensive coordinator Kirby Smart have come the closest so far. The Bulldogs trail only Alabama in the above two categories.

Hiring a former Saban assistant is, of course, a thing in the SEC. Muschamp also was a Saban defensive coordinator. Former Florida head coach Jim McElwain was a Saban offensive coordinator, etc.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley wonders whether there might be some value for the Gamecocks in that comparison.

“The good thing is coach Muschamp and coach Smart both learned from coach Saban, so there are a lot of similarities in what they do as far as our defense,” Bentley said. “Coach Smart does a great job of mixing it up. He understands offenses just as much as other offensive coordinators do, so he knows how to attack offenses and confuse quarterbacks. You really have to be very meticulous in film work to get a grasp on what he does.”

The Gamecocks will have to be meticulous and more to get a victory on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 24-point favorites, and South Carolina is 8-28 all-time in Athens.

So, the good news is a win will make for an easy answer to the Muschamp “best win” question. The bad news, for Gamecocks fans, is that it’s not likely.

Prediction: Georgia 34, South Carolina 17

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:46

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

Pause
What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:30

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

  • Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

    The State's Josh Kendall recaps the in-progress South Carolina football season.

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

View More Video