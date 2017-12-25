Muschamp will hire offensive coordinator with Jake Bentley in mind

0:45 Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions Pause

1:31 From March: Snow scenes in Columbia

1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

2:41 Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

2:00 Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island