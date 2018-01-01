McClendon tops Michigan, impresses Muschamp. Now what?

More Videos 1:30 Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan Pause 1:43 Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win 1:30 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 4:16 Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit 0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:50 South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win 2:17 Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:13 Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon Wide receiver coach Brian McClendon receives congratulations for his play calling in the win over Michigan in the outback bowl. Wide receiver coach Brian McClendon receives congratulations for his play calling in the win over Michigan in the outback bowl. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Wide receiver coach Brian McClendon receives congratulations for his play calling in the win over Michigan in the outback bowl. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com