Connor Shaw has landed a new job. This one is in college coaching

1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook Pause

0:34 Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson

0:29 A wild snowy owl appeared in South Carolina. Here's why it's a 'phenomenal' sight

4:02 Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff

5:00 Piggly Wiggly break in

0:51 Tax cuts for all and millions to replace school buses in SC Gov's budget proposal

1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the national championship

2:52 Frank Martin on Nick Saban: ‘I’ve always been a big fan of his.’

2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over