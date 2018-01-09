Connor Shaw has landed a new job. This one is in college coaching

Connor Shaw has found a new job, but this one is not in the NFL.
The former South Carolina quarterback has accepted a job coaching tight ends at Furman, the school announced Tuesday, ending a playing career that saw him spend parts of four seasons in professional football after starring with the Gamecocks from 2010-2013.
Shaw was added to the Paladins staff by head coach Clay Hendrix, who just completed his first season at Furman. Hendrix ended up with an opening on his staff when offensive coordinator Drew Cronic left to become head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne. George Quarles was promoted from associate head coach and tight ends coach to offensive coordinator.
“We could not be more pleased to welcome Connor and his family to the Furman family,” Hendrix said. “I think the fact that they had already chosen to make Greenville their home makes this an even more perfect fit. He embodies all the qualities we look for in our coaches and players. It is exciting to have a man with his experience joining our team.”
Shaw has no previous experience in coaching, but his family has plenty. His father, Lee Shaw, is a 21-year high school coaching veteran in Georgia, where he currently serves as the head coach at Rabun County High School. Connor’s older brother, Jaybo Shaw, is Rabun County’s offensive coordinator.
Connor Shaw threw for 6,074 yards at South Carolina, the fourth-highest total in school history and presided over the winningest era in Gamecocks history. His 27 wins are the most in school history, and his career completion percentage of 65.5 percent is the highest in school history.
He played most recently for the Chicago Bears, finishing there in September when he and the team reached an injury settlement after a foot injury. Shaw started one NFL game. In 2014, he started for the Cleveland Browns, completing 14-of-28 passes for 177 yards and an interception. He also rushed seven times for 9 yards in that game.
Shaw spent the 2015 season with the Browns rehabbing a thumb injury and was waived by the team in the summer of 2016. Shaw was signed that summer by the Bears.
“It’s an honor to join a staff of not only talented coaches but men of quality character,” said Shaw on Tuesday. “My family and I are excited for this new chapter and are thankful to be part of something special at Furman University!”
