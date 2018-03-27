Steve Spurrier considering attending South Carolina spring game

If South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp wants to run Steve Spurrier’s famous off-the-sideline pass route in this year’s Garnet and Black game, he might be able to throw the pass to the play’s creator.
Spurrier, the Gamecocks all-time winningest coach, will be in Columbia on Friday for the McDaniels Golf Classic charity tournament at the Fort Jackson golf course, and he’s considering staying for the South Carolina spring game in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, he told The State this week.
“Who we got left?” Spurrier asked, meaning what players were still on the team that signed with his coaching staff.
Spurrier was 86-49 with the Gamecocks from 2005-2015. His teams won the school’s only SEC East title and posted three straight 11-win seasons.
“Deebo (Samuel) is about the only one we’ve got left isn’t he?” Spurrier said.
Offensive linemen Zack Bailey, Malik Young, Donell Stanley, Blake Camper, tight ends Jacob August and K.C. Crosby, defensive lineman Shameik Blackshear, cornerback Rashad Fenton, quarterback Michael Scarnecchia and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams also signed with Spurrier.
Spurrier was unaware until this week that his former team was playing its spring game this weekend and said he would consider attending. Spurrier often used the spring game for a little bit of fun, often calling a play in which someone came off the sideline to catch a long touchdown pass. USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley caught the pass one season.
Spurrier’s wife Jerri, who recently spent eight days in the hospital after suffering a ruptured appendix, will travel with him to Columbia, he said.
“She’s back in traveling mode,” he said.
