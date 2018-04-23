How Marcus Lattimore is making a difference for the Gamecocks

Four months into Marcus Lattimore’s second stint with South Carolina football, Travaris Robinson is calling the hire an unqualified success.
“He’s a sharp dude,” the Gamecocks defensive coordinator said of the Gamecock star running back turned director of player development.
Lattimore rushed for 2,677 yards for South Carolina from 2010-2012. After a brief pro career that never really got off the ground because of injuries suffered in college, Lattimore returned to Columbia where he coached Heathwood Hall’s varsity team for one season before joining his alma mater in January.
“I can see that guy one day being an athletic director,” Robinson said. “This guy is around all the time. We are so excited to have him in our program. He’s done a great job thus far.”
Lattimore is in charge of the team’s Beyond Football campaign and organizes weekly seminars on Wednesday on topics ranging from homeownership to tax preparation to addiction.
USC got a commitment for its 2020 recruiting class over the weekend when Calhoun County offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker picked the Gamecocks. Among the key selling points? Words of wisdom he heard from Lattimore.
"Marcus was saying that with the connections that he has and the life after football, if I go there, I can have any job that I want after graduating," Wannamaker told Phil Kornblut after announcing his decision.
Lattimore also is a regular at the team’s workouts, including the early morning conditioning sessions, Robinson said.
“I tell you what, he’s been orchestrating that deal and done an amazing job,” Robinson said. “Our guys love him.”
