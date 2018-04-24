Who invited Will Muschamp to his NFL draft party? Hint: It wasn't a Gamecock

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was invited to attend an NFL Draft party for one of his former players this week, but that player is not a Gamecock.
Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan, who was recruited by Muschamp when Muschamp was the Gators head coach, is expected to be selected in Thursday night’s first round, and he and his family asked Muschamp if he would come to Dallas to watch the draft with Bryan. Muschamp declined the offer but spoke highly of Bryan.
“I am pulling for him,” Muschamp said. “He’s a great young man, great story. Out of Casper, Wyoming.”
Muschamp went to Casper to recruit Bryan and dressed up in full firefighter regalia for the trip because Bryan’s father was a firefighter.
“It’s amazing what you’ll do in recruiting,” he said. “He’s a good player so it was worth it.”
South Carolina also could have a first round selection in tight end Hayden Hurst.
“I will call Hayden and all the guys and wish them luck,” Muschamp said. “It’s just the beginning, though. It’s not the end. Whatever round each of them go into, at the end of the day you have to go produce. You’re playing for real chips now. All of those guys will do well.”
