USC names Derek Scott play-by-play radio announcer

Derek Scott, who has served two institutions as a play-by-play broadcaster for almost 20 years, has been named the radio play-by-play voice for South Carolina men’s basketball and baseball, announced Thursday by officials with the South Carolina Athletics Department and Gamecock IMG Sports Marketing.
“While searching for the next play-by-play voice for men’s basketball and baseball, we came across many talented individuals,” athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “However, during the interview process and after talking with our coaches and staff, Derek emerged as our top candidate. I’m pleased that we can continue to have Derek as part of our Gamecock family.”
Since 2007, Scott has served as a television (Gamecock Athletics-produced games on SEC Network Plus) and radio play-by-play voice for various Gamecock teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball. He has also been the host of Gamecock Athletics’ weekly show, “Inside the Roost,” highlighting the programs of the Carolina athletics department.
Scott will continue in his role as Senior Account Executive for Gamecock IMG Sports Marketing, working with corporate partnerships.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my role with the Gamecock IMG Sports Network and would like to thank Ray Tanner, the coaches and staff for their support,” Scott said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing the excitement of South Carolina men's basketball and baseball to all of Gamecock Nation."
From 1998-2007, Scott was an assistant athletics director at Ohio University, where he hosted and produced the weekly coach’s show for football and men’s basketball while also handling play-by-play duties for both sports. He also managed the public relations staff, coordinated all radio and television broadcasts for the Ohio Sports Network and oversaw all licensing efforts for Bobcat athletics.
Scott takes the microphone for the first time on a regular basis for Frank Martin’s men’s basketball team on Nov. 11, when the Gamecocks host Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. WNKT-FM “107.5 The Game” serves as the flagship station of USC Athletics and carries all Gamecock men’s basketball games. Check GamecocksOnline.com for a complete list of Gamecock Sports Network radio affiliates.
