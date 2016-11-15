USC Men's Basketball

November 15, 2016 8:54 PM

Saving the best for last: Dozier beats buzzer for game-winner

By David Cloninger

P.J. Dozier certainly can pick ‘em.

South Carolina’s sophomore guard, scoreless in regulation, calmly stroked the game-winning bucket for a 70-69 overtime victory over Monmouth on Tuesday. The Gamecocks, after blowing 19-2 and 38-22 leads, improved to 3-0 as Dozier finished with six points, all in regulation.

A complete story will be posted shortly.

