Saving the best for last: Dozier beats buzzer for game-winner

P.J. Dozier certainly can pick ‘em.
South Carolina’s sophomore guard, scoreless in regulation, calmly stroked the game-winning bucket for a 70-69 overtime victory over Monmouth on Tuesday. The Gamecocks, after blowing 19-2 and 38-22 leads, improved to 3-0 as Dozier finished with six points, all in regulation.
BUZZER BEATER: P.J. Dozier hits the game winner as South Carolina survives Monmouth in overtime. @WCBD #CHSnews pic.twitter.com/L2RE5SR7Vy— Evan West (@EvanWestWCBD) November 16, 2016
