USC men in Top 25; SEC picks Thornwell; women remain No. 3

It was noticed at the time, and it continued to be noticed on Monday.
South Carolina’s back-to-back wins over Top 25 teams last week were lauded by several of the national media, and the Gamecocks were rewarded for beating Michigan and Syracuse in the new Associated Press Top 25. USC checked in at No. 20, its first poll appearance since Feb. 1 of last season.
After not being ranked since April of 2004, coach Frank Martin has led the Gamecocks to seven Top 25 spots in the past 17 weeks. USC reached a high of No. 19 last year.
USC (6-0) has two home games before breaking for exams. The Gamecocks take on Vermont on Thursday and Florida International on Sunday.
Thornwell named Player of the Week
Senior Sindarius Thornwell picked up his first SEC Player of the Week award this season after leading the Gamecocks over Michigan and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.5 points and eight rebounds in the two wins while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor. He posted his seventh career double-double against the Wolverines and had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Orange.
Women stay at No. 3
Despite crushing No. 4 Louisville 83-59 in the last of three wins this week, USC’s women’s team stayed at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25.
Top-ranked Notre Dame and No. 2 Connecticut, like USC, are undefeated. The Gamecocks are at No. 14 Texas on Thursday and at Duke on Sunday.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
AP Men’s Top 25
1. Kentucky (40)
6-0
1590
1
2. Villanova (20)
6-0
1567
2
3. North Carolina (4)
7-0
1497
4
4. Kansas
5-1
1414
5
5. Duke
6-1
1365
6
6. Virginia
6-0
1286
7
7. Xavier
6-0
1181
9
8. Gonzaga
6-0
1112
11
9. Baylor (1)
6-0
1068
20
10. Creighton
6-0
965
12
11. UCLA
7-0
955
14
12. St. Mary’s
5-0
866
15
13. Indiana
4-1
857
3
14. Louisville
5-1
808
10
15. Purdue
5-1
687
17
16. Arizona
5-1
655
8
17. Wisconsin
5-2
555
16
18. Butler
6-0
506
—
19. Iowa State
5-1
389
21
20. South Carolina
6-0
379
—
21. Rhode Island
5-1
354
23
22. Syracuse
4-1
229
18
23. Oregon
4-2
189
13
24. Florida
6-1
154
—
25. West Virginia
4-1
132
19
Others receiving votes: Maryland 126, Notre Dame 85, Cincinnati 49, Michigan State 28, Ohio State 22, Michigan 13, Temple 8, Southern Cal 7, Houston 6, Florida State 5, VCU 5, California 3, Tennessee State 2, Virginia Tech 1, Minnesota 1, Arkansas State 1, Colorado 1, Rutgers 1, San Diego State 1.
Cloninger’s AP Top 25
1. Villanova
2. Kentucky
3. Kansas
4. Duke
5. North Carolina
6. Virginia
7. Xavier
8. Gonzaga
9. UCLA
10. Baylor
11. St. Mary’s
12. Creighton
13. Wisconsin
14. Louisville
15. Indiana
16. Purdue
17. Butler
18. Arizona
19. Notre Dame
20. Iowa State
21. Rhode Island
22. Cincinnati
23. South Carolina
24. Syracuse
25. West Virginia
AP Women’s Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Notre Dame (16)
6-0
803
1
2. UConn (14)
4-0
797
2
3. South Carolina (3)
5-0
766
3
4. Baylor
7-1
725
5
5. Maryland
6-0
694
6
6. Mississippi State
7-0
636
7
7. Louisville
6-1
634
4
8. Florida State
6-1
551
10
9. Ohio State
5-2
546
8
10. UCLA
5-1
541
9
11. Stanford
6-1
479
11
12. Oklahoma
5-0
445
13
13. Washington
6-1
423
15
14. Texas
2-2
400
14
15. DePaul
5-1
318
18
16. West Virginia
7-0
303
19
17. Kentucky
5-1
276
20
18. Miami
5-1
245
21
19. Florida
4-1
192
16
20. Syracuse
4-3
146
11
21. Colorado
6-0
116
-
22. Tennessee
3-2
99
17
23. Auburn
6-1
70
-
24. Oregon State
3-1
69
22
25. Texas A&M
5-0
68
-
Others receiving votes: South Florida 51, Oregon 49, Arizona State 45, Michigan State 36, Virginia Tech 33, Georgia Tech 30, Marquette 26, Michigan 22, California 20, Northwestern 18, Green Bay 10, Gonzaga 7, Oklahoma State 7, South Dakota State 7, Kansas State 6, Missouri 6, Boise State 5, Duke 5.
Cloninger’s AP Women’s Top 25
1. Notre Dame
2. South Carolina
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Ohio State
6. Maryland
7. Louisville
8. Mississippi State
9. UCLA
10. Florida State
11. Stanford
12. Oklahoma
13. West Virginia
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. Washington
17. Oregon State
18. Miami
19. South Florida
20. Michigan State
21. Texas A&M
22. DePaul
23. Auburn
24. Florida
25. Syracuse
Comments