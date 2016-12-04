Sindarius Thornwell suspended

South Carolina announced on Sunday that senior guard Sindarius Thornwell has been suspended indefinitely due to a violation of athletic department policy.
The details behind the decision weren’t immediately known, although it doesn’t appear to be a legal reason. Normally, any arrest triggers an automatic suspension from team activities. Thornwell was going through warmups with the team and sat behind the bench during the game.
Justin McKie took Thornwell’s place in the starting lineup.
The No. 20 Gamecocks (7-0) host Florida International at 2 p.m. Sunday. Thornwell is with the team at Colonial Life Arena but not in uniform.
The 6-foot-5, 211-pound senior from Lancaster last week earned SEC Player of the Week Honors, averaging 18.5 points eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in wins over No. 25 Michigan and No. 18 Syracuse. He leads South Carolina on the season in PPG (18.7), RPG (6.7) and assists (29).
Thornwell posted to his Instagram account Sunday morning: “All In, Together we stand!!!! It's gameday!!!!!”
Thornwell is out during warmups, obviously not in uniform. pic.twitter.com/g6bQuUHP9T— Chris Dearing (@CDearing82) December 4, 2016
Thornwell actually sitting on the bench pic.twitter.com/keiWU5dXfn— Chris Dearing (@CDearing82) December 4, 2016
