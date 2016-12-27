Gamecocks coast past Lander

South Carolina had the perfect after-Christmas match-up against Lander before embarking on the final road non-conference tilt this Friday.
The Gamecocks dominated the Division II Bearcats from the opening tip in coasting to a 90-62 victory Tuesday night at the Colonial Life Arena.
Rakym Felder scored a career-high 20 points, which included the freshman making 5-of-7 from 3-point range. PJ Dozier continued his strong play with 15 points, and freshman Maik Kotsar recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Lander (3-7) scored the first basket of the game before South Carolina held the Bearcats without a field goal for a 10-minture stretch in the first half. That led to USC scoring 19 straight points as part of a 29-1 run that made it 29-3 with just less than 10 minutes remaining in half.
South Carolina (10-2) will return to action Friday night at Memphis in the final non-conference contest of the season. Tip is scheduled for 9 pm on ESPNU.
------------
LANDER (0-1)
Knight 3-10 0-0 6, Tate 2-5 0-2 4, Washington 3-13 8-9 16, Buffkin 0-2 0-0 0, Purdie 5-6 0-0 11, Gabriel 2-2 1-2 5, Ivic 0-2 0-0 0, Jonsson 1-3 0-0 2, Ross 2-6 3-4 8, Dingle 3-8 1-2 7, Cumming 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 22-62 13-19 62.
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-2)
Kotsar 6-11 0-2 12, Silva 3-6 0-0 6, Notice 5-10 2-2 13, Dozier 6-9 0-0 15, McKie 3-8 2-3 9, Keita 2-5 1-2 5, Holliman 0-0 0-0 0, Gueye 2-3 0-2 4, Tut 0-0 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0, Corchiani 0-0 0-0 0, Gravett 2-6 2-2 6, Felder 6-10 3-3 20. Totals 35-68 10-16 90.
Halftime: South Carolina 53-16. 3-Point Goals: Lander 5-23 (Washington 2-9, Ross 1-2, Purdie 1-2, Coleman 1-5, Jonsson 0-1, Buffkin 0-1, Dingle 0-3), South Carolina 10-22 (Felder 5-7, Dozier 3-4, McKie 1-3, Notice 1-5, Gravett 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Lander 31 (Washington, Knight, Tate, Ross 5), South Carolina 43 (Kotsar, Silva 11). Assists: Lander 12 (Ross 4), South Carolina 18 (Gravett 5). Total Fouls: Lander 17, South Carolina 16
Comments