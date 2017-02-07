Crimson crushed: USC can’t win fourth OT vs. Bama

It’s a shame somebody had to lose, and that the game had to end.
Alabama beat No. 19 South Carolina 90-86 in quadruple overtime on Tuesday, surviving the longest game in USC history when the home team ran out of steam. The Gamecocks (19-5, 9-2 SEC) erased a 17-point deficit to force overtime; blew a seven-point lead in the second OT; got a Sindarius Thornwell tying layup with five seconds to go in the third and were deservedly lauded for their inability to give up.
But when Riley Norris sank two free throws for a four-point lead with 18 seconds to go, immediately after Duane Notice missed two 3-pointers on one possession, that set the final.
ALABAMA (14-9): Key 3-6 0-3 6, Olaniyan 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 3-6 2-2 8, Ingram 2-4 3-6 7, Norris 3-9 5-5 11, Hale 0-3 6-8 6, Taylor 1-1 1-1 3, Johnson 9-21 0-0 23, Davis 6-12 4-6 19, Collins 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 30-71 22-33 90.
SOUTH CAROLINA (19-5): Silva 3-7 3-4 9, Kotsar 1-5 0-0 2, Thornwell 9-25 25-33 44, Dozier 8-24 2-6 21, Notice 1-11 2-4 5, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, McKie 1-9 1-1 3, Blanton 0-2 2-2 2, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Gravett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-88 35-50 86.
Halftime—Alabama 32-16. End Of Regulation—Tied 57. End Of 1st Overtime—Tied 63. End Of 2nd Overtime—Tied 74. End Of 3rd Overtime—Tied 82. 3-Point Goals—Alabama 8-27 (Johnson 5-10, Davis 3-7, Key 0-2, Norris 0-2, Hale 0-3, Collins 0-3), South Carolina 5-31 (Dozier 3-8, Thornwell 1-7, Notice 1-8, Gravett 0-1, Blanton 0-2, McKie 0-5). Fouled Out—Silva, Kotsar, Key, Taylor, Ingram. Rebounds—Alabama 56 (Norris 14), South Carolina 51 (Thornwell 20). Assists—Alabama 9 (Johnson 3), South Carolina 7 (Thornwell, Dozier 2). Total Fouls—Alabama 36, South Carolina 26. Technicals—Hale.
