Photos: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) tries to grab a rebound in the first half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) drives the lane in the first half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) dishes the ball to teammate Chris Silva (30) in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives the lane in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) celebrates his three pointer with forward Maik Kotsar (21) in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) battles for a rebound in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) drives the lane in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks senior guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) kisses the Gamecock logo on the court after their win over Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks senior guards Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Duane Notice (10) walk off the court after their win over Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) plays some tough defense in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
USC fans celebrate after Duane Notice's three pointer in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin talks to his team during a timeout in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina celebrates after a defensive stop in the second half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) dunks in the first half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks senior guards Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Duane Notice (10) during the alma mater after their win over Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) battles for a loose ball in the first half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) shoots a three pointer in the first half of their game against Mississippi State at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) is honored during senior night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Justin McKie (20) is honored during senior night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice is honored during senior night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
