Gamecocks can’t complete rally, fall to Ole Miss

South Carolina didn’t have enough firepower – or defense – to deny Ole Miss on Senior Night.
The Rebels survived a Gamecock rally Saturday, 75-70. They let a 21-point lead shrink to four, but found enough shots to rally despite a thin bench. Leading scorer Deandre Burnett (calf) sat out, but Ole Miss didn’t let the advantage get all the way away.
Ole Miss (19-12, 10-8 SEC) breathed some life into its scant NCAA Tournament hopes, while the Gamecocks (22-9, 12-6) seem solid, but will want to win an SEC Tournament game or two to firm the bid and avoid a play-in game.
USC is the fourth seed in the SEC Tournament and will play at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday against Alabama, Mississippi State or LSU.
The story was the same as USC’s final eight games, where it went 3-5 to fall out of undisputed first place in the league. The Gamecocks’ defense, once the nastiest in the SEC, was shredded by an attack that feasted on the interior, then turned to the outside.
Center Chris Silva was again lost for most of the first half with two fouls in the first three minutes, allowing Ole Miss to set up shop in the paint. When that didn’t work, the Rebels converted 6-of-10 first-half 3-pointers against what was the best 3-point defense in the country.
USC’s offense was once again mostly on Sindarius Thornwell. He led the team with 25 points and rallied it from the deficit, which could be enough to earn him the SEC Player of the Year prize.
The Gamecocks lost, though, while Malik Monk, his chief competition, led Kentucky to eight straight wins and the regular-season championship.
The coaches’ All-SEC awards will be released on Tuesday.
USC’s NCAA position is thought to be solid, but losing to a team that checked into the game with an RPI of 77 doesn’t help. Another February swoon could also place USC into a “First Four” game if the Gamecocks again go 0-1 in the SEC tournament.
USC has dropped four of six in the most important part of the year. The Gamecocks went 3-4 in their final seven last season before being denied by the NCAA tournament.
Ole Miss shot 46.2 percent for the game.
NOTE: Freshman Sedee Keita was suspended for violation of team policy. He missed the game and there was no word on when he might be able to play again.
SOUTH CAROLINA (22-9)
Silva 2-4 0-0 4, Thornwell 5-17 11-16 25, Dozier 5-17 2-2 13, Notice 4-9 0-0 10, Gravett 4-9 0-1 10, Kotsar 3-5 1-3 7, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Holliman 0-0 0-0 0, Blanton 0-1 0-0 0, McKie 0-1 0-0 0, Felder 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-64 15-24 70.
MISSISSIPPI (19-12)
Hymon 0-1 1-2 1, Saiz 9-14 3-7 21, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Tyree 7-17 3-4 19, Brooks 3-5 0-0 8, Furmanavicius 1-4 10-15 12, Neal 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 24-52 19-30 75.
Halftime: Mississippi 42-31. 3-Point Goals: South Carolina 9-30 (Thornwell 4-11, Notice 2-6, Gravett 2-6, Dozier 1-6, McKie 0-1), Mississippi 8-17 (Neal 3-5, Brooks 2-3, Tyree 2-5, Davis 1-3, Furmanavicius 0-1). Fouled Out: Davis, Silva. Rebounds: South Carolina 29 (Dozier 9), Mississippi 38 (Saiz 15). Assists: South Carolina 17 (Thornwell, Gravett 6), Mississippi 11 (Furmanavicius 4). Total Fouls: South Carolina 25, Mississippi 20. Technicals: Brooks, Davis.
Comments