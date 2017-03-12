They’re in! Gamecocks make NCAA Tournament

4:31 Gamecocks still seeking return to identity, winning ways Pause

3:29 Frank Martin's outlook on USC's NCAA chances unchanged

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia

1:31 More scenes from snow in Columbia

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

0:50 How winning helps South Carolina in the recruiting process

3:10 Chad Holbrook on Wil Crowe leading Gamecocks to series win