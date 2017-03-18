No spotlight, no problem: Notice continues to dominate on defense

1:39 Frank Martin reacts after historic win: 'I'm just really proud' Pause

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:05 'It means the world' for USC to end NCAA drought

1:34 Jonah Bride recaps big offensive night for USC

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

0:53 USC fans celebrate win at NCAA Tournament

1:15 Zion Williamson's highlights from SC Hoops Festival

2:08 Zion Williamson discusses season, SC Hoops Festival