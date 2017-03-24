Ex-USC player, assistant named head coach at Oklahoma State

Former South Carolina player and assistant coach Mike Boynton has been hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Oklahoma State.
He replaces Brad Underwood, who left after one season to be the head coach at Illinois. Underwood also was a former USC assistant.
When he was hired at Oklahoma State last season, Underwood heaped praise on Boynton:
“Mike Boynton will be an asset to this Oklahoma State basketball program,” Underwood said. “Mike was a terrific player in New York City and had a great career at the University of South Carolina. When we came on board at South Carolina I got a chance to really get to know Mike, and when I got the job at Stephen F. Austin it was such a natural fit for him to join me there.
Since then, we have developed a tremendous friendship. I have a ton of respect for the job he does with our student-athletes both on and off the court. He’s extremely bright, and has recruiting experience all over the country. I’m excited that he’s joining us in Stillwater.”
We're excited to announce Mike Boynton as our new basketball coach. Boynton is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the business #okstate pic.twitter.com/ID4Hm4iJsd— Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) March 24, 2017
