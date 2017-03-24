Ex-USC player, assistant named head coach at Oklahoma State

1:00 Gamecocks in Madison Square Garden Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

3:22 Gamecocks keep success going under Dawn Staley

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:22 Position Preview: For USC offensive line, 'It starts with us'

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

1:12 Ballentine having growing pains

2:51 Dawn Staley on final prep for Sweet 16 vs. Quinnipiac