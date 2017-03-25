Frank Martin sends shout-out to Sports Illustrated Kids reporter

USC Men's Basketball

One of the brighter stories that emerged from South Carolina’s historic Sweet 16 win over Baylor on Friday was a 13-year-old reporter’s question to Frank Martin, and the answer that followed.

The kudos continued Saturday as the Gamecocks prepared for their Elite Eight matchup with Florida.

“I wish I could express myself like that when I was his age,” Martin said Saturday. “I’m telling you, that is as articulate and good a question as I’ve been asked all year. That was powerful stuff.”

The question Friday came from 13-year-old Max Bonnstetter, who works for Sports Illustrated Kids. He asked Martin, “When you coach and teach your team defense, what’s more important, technique or attitude?”

Martin’s response Friday: “First of all, a lot of respect to you. That’s a heck of a question. I’ve been doing this a long time and that’s the first time anyone’s ever asked me that. That’s a heck of a question.”

Here’s the exchange on video:

Frank Martin to SI Kids reporter: Attitude most important on defense

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin talks about the Gamecocks' defensive effort in the Sweet 16 win over Baylor.

At more than 23,000 interactions and more than a half-million views, the video became the most engaging Tweet in the history of The State’s GoGamecocks Twitter page.

Bonnstetter had a exchange with Kentucky coach John Calipari earlier this year that also went viral:

Here’s a picture of Max with the Gamecocks.

