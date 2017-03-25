Frank Martin sends shout-out to Sports Illustrated Kids reporter

One of the brighter stories that emerged from South Carolina’s historic Sweet 16 win over Baylor on Friday was a 13-year-old reporter’s question to Frank Martin, and the answer that followed.
The kudos continued Saturday as the Gamecocks prepared for their Elite Eight matchup with Florida.
“I wish I could express myself like that when I was his age,” Martin said Saturday. “I’m telling you, that is as articulate and good a question as I’ve been asked all year. That was powerful stuff.”
The question Friday came from 13-year-old Max Bonnstetter, who works for Sports Illustrated Kids. He asked Martin, “When you coach and teach your team defense, what’s more important, technique or attitude?”
Martin’s response Friday: “First of all, a lot of respect to you. That’s a heck of a question. I’ve been doing this a long time and that’s the first time anyone’s ever asked me that. That’s a heck of a question.”
Here’s the exchange on video:
At more than 23,000 interactions and more than a half-million views, the video became the most engaging Tweet in the history of The State’s GoGamecocks Twitter page.
Bonnstetter had a exchange with Kentucky coach John Calipari earlier this year that also went viral:
Here’s a picture of Max with the Gamecocks.
