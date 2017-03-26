THE SIN-DERELLAS: Gamecocks advance to Final Four

Don’t wake up.
South Carolina is going to the Final Four.
The Gamecocks outlasted Florida 77-70 Sunday to earn the first Final Four berth in program history. USC will play Gonzaga on Saturday in the national semifinals and is two wins from a national championship.
“They’ve got the courage of a lion,” head coach Frank Martin said after the game.
VICTORY!!!! #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/3OPb7YxCLz— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) March 26, 2017
Sindarius Thornwell was named MVP of the East Regional. P.J. Dozier joined him on the all-tournament team.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) March 26, 2017
#SECMBB Player of the Year @Sin_City_803 cuts down the net ✂️✂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/U8Ie35jPum— SEC (@SEC) March 26, 2017
Thornwell gets the first cut of the net, then Notice. pic.twitter.com/JKDhw38KCe— Heath Cline (@heathradio) March 26, 2017
Great Day to be a Gamecock! Congrats @FrankMartin_SC and @GamecockMBB #FinalFourBound— Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) March 26, 2017
PROUD DARIUS RUCKER pic.twitter.com/Ry2PddGQt4— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 26, 2017
The NCAA tournament started seeding teams in 1979. A look at the lowest-seeded teams to reach the Final Four since (1-4 seeds not considered, bold denotes national champion):
11 – LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011)
10 – Syracuse (2016)
9 – Penn (1979), Wichita State (2013)
8 – UCLA (1980), Villanova (1985), North Carolina (2000), Wisconsin (2000), Butler (2011), Kentucky (2014)
7 – Virginia (1984), Connecticut (2014), Michigan State (2015), South Carolina (2017)
6 – Purdue (1980), Houston (1982), NC State (1983), Providence (1987), Kansas (1988), Michigan (1992)
5 – Iowa (1980), Mississippi State (1996), Florida (2000), Indiana (2002), Michigan State (2005), Butler (2010), Michigan State (2010)
