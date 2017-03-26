USC Men's Basketball

March 26, 2017 4:44 PM

THE SIN-DERELLAS: Gamecocks advance to Final Four

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

NEW YORK

Don’t wake up.

South Carolina is going to the Final Four.

The Gamecocks outlasted Florida 77-70 Sunday to earn the first Final Four berth in program history. USC will play Gonzaga on Saturday in the national semifinals and is two wins from a national championship.

“They’ve got the courage of a lion,” head coach Frank Martin said after the game.

A complete story will be posted shortly.

The NCAA tournament started seeding teams in 1979. A look at the lowest-seeded teams to reach the Final Four since (1-4 seeds not considered, bold denotes national champion):

11 – LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011)

10 – Syracuse (2016)

9 – Penn (1979), Wichita State (2013)

8 – UCLA (1980), Villanova (1985), North Carolina (2000), Wisconsin (2000), Butler (2011), Kentucky (2014)

7 – Virginia (1984), Connecticut (2014), Michigan State (2015), South Carolina (2017)

6 – Purdue (1980), Houston (1982), NC State (1983), Providence (1987), Kansas (1988), Michigan (1992)

5 – Iowa (1980), Mississippi State (1996), Florida (2000), Indiana (2002), Michigan State (2005), Butler (2010), Michigan State (2010)

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The Gamecocks are going to the Final Four

View more video

Sports Videos