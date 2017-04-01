Dozier doesn’t know if he’ll go pro

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special' Pause

0:59 Gamecocks salute fans, and vice versa, after loss to Gonzaga

1:08 Reaction from Five Points: Gamecocks still showing pride

4:19 Dawn Staley explains what it would mean to win the national title

0:42 Frank Martin on his South Carolina team: 'The harder it gets, the tougher they stand'

0:58 Gonzaga coach Few: South Carolina had 'the heart of a lion'

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:33 Hundreds of Gamecocks in Phoenix celebrate the womens basketball team victory

1:26 Thornwell, Notice reflect on careers at South Carolina