Photos: Gamecocks fall to Gonzaga in Final Four

South Carolina's locker room after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
PJ Dozier makes one last attempt to score in the Final Four as Gonzaga celebrates their victory in the last second of the game. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski reacts after a dunk in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Sindarius Thornwell and Hassani Gravett hug after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
South Carolina's locker room after losing their season came to an end in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Hassani Gravett and Mike Kostar are interviewed in the South Carolina locker room after the Gamecocks were defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Frank Martin walks off the court as the Gamecocks trail Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
PJ Dozier walks off the court after South Carolina was defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks locker room after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Frank Martin walks off of the court after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
South Carolina's bench reacts to a call in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Chris Silva dunks on Gonzaga during the first half of the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Maik Kotsar tries to make a shot in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Chris Silva tries to drive on Gonzaga during the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Sindarius Thornwell gets back to the defensive zone after making a three poin show in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
sindarius thornwell drives on Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Hassani Gravett is blocked by Gonzaga during the first half in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Hassani Gravett is blocked by Gonzaga during the first half in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Maik Kotsar tries to drive in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams shoots over Sindarius Thornwell in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
PJ Dozier tries to shoot on Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Johnathan Williams takes on Sindarius Thornwell in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Chris Silva drives on Gonzaga's Zach Collins in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
PJ Dozier tries to get past Przemek Karnowski in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski dunks on Sindarius Thornwell and Chris Silva in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gonzaga's bench reacts in the second half of the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Frank Martin reacts to a play in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Frank Martin reacts to a play in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Frank Martin reacts to a play in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
PJ Dozier fights for a ball in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Frank Martin watches as his team takes the court in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Frank Martin and Mark Few greet each other in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
PJ Dozier looks to pass in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com