Sindarius Thornwell: Thank you, USC

South Carolina basketball’s Sindarius Thornwell ended his Gamecocks career on a high note.
The SEC Player of the Year led USC to its first Final Four. He finished third on USC’s all-time scoring list, trailing only BJ McKie and Alex English, and he finished in the program’s career top 10 of points, rebounds, steals and assists.
Thornwell will spend the coming months preparing for a professional career. On Monday he left this message of gratitude on his Instagram page.
Thank you to the University of South Carolina for not only allowing me to represent this University but for allowing to grow as a person. Thank for sticking with me through the mistakes and and helping me grow and learn from them. Thank you to all of Gamecocknation for the tremendous amount for support you have given me these last 4 years. Thank you to my city/town Lancaster, SC for supporting me through it all and believing in me before anybody believed in me. Thank you Coach Frank Martin for being a positive role model in my life and teaching me how to be and man and take difficult moments head on instead of running away from them and for that I will forever love you. Thank you to my teammates over the last 4 years coming in everyday motivating me and pushing me and helping me get better you guys will forever have a brother in me. All of you have helped me and prepared me for my next chapter in life. With that being said, Sin City out !!! #Securethebag
Comments