Frank Martin, Dawn Staley to receive new contracts

The two best seasons in South Carolina basketball history will result in new contracts for men’s coach Frank Martin and women’s coach Dawn Staley, sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The State. Athletic director Ray Tanner will likely present the new packages to USC’s Board of Trustees at its next scheduled meeting on April 21.
Exact figures weren’t available on Monday but each coach is expected to receive a bump in salary. The Board has to approve all contracts, but contracts will be awarded retroactively when they are approved, giving each coach their increased salary from the date of their last game.
It’s the second time in two years Martin’s deal will be reworked and the second time in three years for Staley. Martin won a school-record 26 games this season and took the Gamecocks from winning their first NCAA tournament game since 1973 to the Final Four.
Staley won 33 games, her fourth consecutive SEC regular-season championship, her third consecutive SEC tournament championship and her first national championship. It was her second Final Four in three seasons.
Martin’s contract was extended to six years after last year’s 25-win NIT season, keeping him at USC through the 2021-22 season. He made $2.45 million this season and was due to make $2.55 million next season under the terms of the old deal. He would have made a minimum of $2.75 million in the final year of the deal; the contract called for a $50,000 increase in TV/radio compensation in any year USC made the NCAA tournament.
Martin earned over $200,000 in bonuses this year. His buyout was a massive $4.8 million after this season and drops to $3.5 million after 2017-18.
Staley was given an extension after the 2015 Final Four, making her the first women’s coach in USC history to make more than $1 million per season and keeping her at the school through the 2020-21 season. She made $1.125 million this season and cleared over $500,000 in bonuses.
Staley was due to make $1.15 million next year and $1.225 million in the final year of her current contract. Her buyout after this year was $800,000 and set to drop to $700,000 after 2017-18.
Staley is believed to be one of the top two highest-paid coaches in the SEC, and one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. While exact figures aren’t known for Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer or Baylor’s Kim Mulkey, Staley is thought to make more than Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Oklahoma’s Sherri Coale. Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma leads the pack with $2.4 million annually.
Frank Martin is set to receive a new contract after guiding his team to the Final Four. A look at how his 2016-17 salary compares to other SEC coaches:
Coach, school 2016-17 salary
John Calipari, Kentucky;$7.45 million
Avery Johnson, Alabama;$2.8 million
Mike Anderson, Arkansas;$2.45 million
Frank Martin, South Carolina;$2.45 million
Bruce Pearl, Auburn;$2.4 million
Rick Barnes, Tennessee;$2.25 million
Ben Howland, Mississippi State;$2.05 million
Mark Fox, Georgia;$2 million
Billy Kennedy, Texas A&M;$2 million
Andy Kennedy, Ole Miss;$1.925 million
Mike White, Florida;$1.88 million
*Johnny Jones, LSU;$1.5 million
*Kim Anderson, Missouri;$1.4 million
Bryce Drew’s salary isn’t known as Vanderbilt is a private school. Anderson and Jones were fired after the 2016-17 season. Anderson’s replacement, Cuonzo Martin, signed a reported seven-year deal worth approximately $3 million per year. Jones’ replacement, Will Wade, has not had his contract finalized.
