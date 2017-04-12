USC’s Dozier declares for NBA Draft, doesn’t sign with agent

In a move long expected, South Carolina sophomore guard P.J. Dozier will test the waters of the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent and thus retain his ability to return to school.

“I want to thank my family, coach (Frank) Martin, my teammates and our amazing fans at South Carolina for the support that I’ve received thus far in my time as a Gamecock,” Dozier said in a statement. “After talking with my family and Frank following our time at the Final Four, I’ve made the decision to submit my name for the draft, but I’ve not hired an agent. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my game and the draft process.”

Dozier has been on and off NBA mock drafts ever since he enrolled, and his fiery finish in a Final Four season had scouts again talking about him. The 6-foot-6 guard was a major part of the Gamecocks’ NCAA tournament run, able to get to the rim and finish while also directing traffic from his usual spot.

Some mock drafts have Dozier as a second-round pick, some don’t have him on their boards at all, but the purpose of the NBA Combine is to get a player to a camp or workout where coaches, NBA players and general managers can scout them. That way, the advice is coming first-hand from a team representative and not an agent, which is why the rule was created two years ago.

Frankly, it’s silly not to try it if a player thinks he has an NBA future. They can find out what they need to improve on, the best projection for where they might go in the draft and if they don’t like what they hear, they can always come back to school.

Dozier’s athleticism and ability to play the point are pluses for an NBA team, but some may still be leery about his jump shot. Ever since Dozier missed USC’s game at Kentucky on Jan. 21 with a back injury, his jumper has been out of sorts.

He can work on that over the summer and have NBA scouts coach him through it. Either way, it can get right before next season.

“We are all very excited for P.J. and the opportunity that he has in front of him in taking full advantage of his ability to test the waters and submit his name for the draft,” Martin said in a statement.

Dozier has until May 24 to work out for scouts and make a final decision. His return would obviously give the Gamecocks a huge boost in trying to get back to the NCAA tournament, since they would return three starters and have a strong high-low combination to depend on right away. In that scenario, it seems Delaware transfer Kory Holden could step right in at two-guard and be an immediate scoring option after he averaged nearly 18 points per game in his last season.

If Dozier decides to stay in the draft, USC will have some decisions to make. Rising sophomore Rakym Felder can play the point, as can Holden, but the Gamecocks will have to rebuild much of their defensive presence on the perimeter.