Sindarius Thornwell secures invite to NBA Combine

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell is one step closer to fulfilling his NBA dream.

Thornwell on Friday night reported via social media an invite to this year’s NBA Draft Combine, held May 9-14 in Chicago. The NBA Draft in June 22.

Thornwell averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals for a Gamecocks team that went 26-11 and made the first Final Four in program history. He became the first South Carolina player to claim the conference’s top individual honor.

In the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 23.6 points a game.

USC teammate and early draft entrant P.J. Dozier is expected to receive a Combine invite as well. An official list is expected to be released next week.

Time to secure the bag A post shared by sindarius (@s_thornwell0) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT