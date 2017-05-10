Gamecocks pick up another basketball commitment

Justin Minaya wants to play next year.
In college.
Minaya chose enrolling at South Carolina and helping the Gamecocks try to repeat their NCAA tournament success over spending a year at prep school on Wednesday, pledging to Frank Martin for the class of 2017. The 6-foot-6 guard is the fifth member of the class.
Minaya Tweeted the announcement Wednesday evening.
Blessed and honored to announce that I will be attending The University Of South Carolina next year to further my basketball career! I want to thank all my coaches and teammates from my high school and my aau team the NJ playaz! Also my family and friends for helping through this long process! I'm a GameCock!#TheSugMovement #AllForUncleJ #GoCocks
Honored to announce that I will be attending The University Of South Carolina next year to further my basketball career! Go Gamecocks! pic.twitter.com/QFEfQ05Qvj— Justin Minaya™ (@Justin_minaya) May 10, 2017
Minaya whittled the Gamecocks from a college offer list of UNC Wilmington, Boston, Iona, Massachusetts, Seton Hall and Illinois, led by former USC assistant Brad Underwood. His final choice was coming to college or playing a year at Brewster (N.H.) Academy, where he could re-enter the recruiting process next season.
He couldn’t turn down Martin. Minaya joins David Beatty, Jason Cudd, Ibrahim Doumbia and Felipe Haase in USC’s freshman class, which will attempt to overcome the loss of seniors Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Justin McKie plus sophomore P.J. Dozier and get back to the NCAA tournament.
Minaya made an official visit to USC earlier this month and had a good feeling that Martin’s program might be a good fit.
“I loved how it was really a family environment and I could see myself fitting in as a big guard who brings a lot of versatility to the team,” Minaya said Wednesday night. “I think it’ll be amazing (playing for Martin). He obviously has been very successful as a coach and I definitely have a lot of trust in him.”
Minaya could distribute and ball-handle for Old Tappan (N.J.) High and play any spot on defense last season. He averaged 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.8 blocks in earning first-team all-state honors from NJ.com and The (North Jersey) Record’s Player of the Year award.
Minaya grew up surrounded by baseball. His father, Omar Minaya, was twice the general manager of the New York Mets and also served as GM of the Montreal Expos. He is currently Senior Advisor to the Executive Director for the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Minaya’s pledge gives the Gamecocks 14 scholarship players for next season with a limit of 13.
2017-18 SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL ROSTER
Jarrell Holliman, Sr. w/o
Ran Tut, Sr.
Kory Holden, Jr.
Hassani Gravett, Jr.
Chris Silva, Jr.
TeMarcus Blanton, RJr.
Rakym Felder, So.
Sedee Keita, So.
Maik Kotsar, So.
Khadim Gueye, So.
Tommy Corchiani, So., w/o
Evan Hinson, So., w/o
Christian Schmitt, So., w/o
Jason Cudd, Fr.
Ibrahim Doumbia, Fr.
Felipe Haase, Fr.
David Beatty, Fr.
Justin Minaya, Fr.
w/o Walk-on, doesn’t count toward 13-man scholarship limit
