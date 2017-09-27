Former USC coach Evans surrenders to federal authorities

More Videos 2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? Pause 2:34 Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 0:51 Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie? 1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:38 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York