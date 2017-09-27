More Videos

USC Men's Basketball

Former USC coach Evans surrenders to federal authorities

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

September 27, 2017 1:45 PM

Former South Carolina assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans has surrendered to federal authorities in allegations that he took bribes to influence star athletes, according to the FBI.

FBI special agent Jessica Rice said Evans surrendered to federal marshals early Wednesday on federal corruption charges following an investigation into the criminal influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA.

Rice said Evans is scheduled to make an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Charles Goodwin Wednesday afternoon.

Evans coached at USC under Frank Martin from 2012-2016 before taking a job at Oklahoma State, where he was most recently associate head coach under former Gamecocks player and coach Mike Boynton.

Evans was suspended on Tuesday by Oklahoma State.

According to the papers, Evans expected $2,000 a month for his services. Evans said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done,” meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

