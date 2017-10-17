Loaded SEC makes it tougher for USC to return to NCAAs, ESPN analyst says

2:42 Fort Jackson army recruits who died in accident remembered at Memorial Pause

0:16 Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

2:00 Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork

1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

1:10 New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

1:46 Chicken processing plant odd fit for growing upscale riverfront development

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start