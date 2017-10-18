More Videos

  Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

    South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin is watching to see who will be the leaders of this year's team.

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin is watching to see who will be the leaders of this year's team. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin is watching to see who will be the leaders of this year's team. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

‘That’s a joke,’ says opposing SEC coach on South Carolina’s low preseason ranking

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 4:07 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The South Carolina men’s basketball team must replace 73 percent of its scoring, 54 percent of its rebounding and 81 percent of its assists from last season.

All of the above gives reason behind the Gamecocks being picked by league media members to finish 11th in the SEC.

But Ben Howland’s reaction when he spotted the preseason poll?

“I look where they’re picked,” the Mississippi State coach said Wednesday at SEC media day, “that’s a joke.”

USC made the Final Four for the first time in school history last season, completing a five-year rise under Frank Martin that started with a 14-18 record in 2012-13.

The run was celebrated, but then was hit with a dose of reality in departures to program stalwarts such as Sindarius Thornwell and Duane Notice.

Sophomore P.J. Dozier, who averaged posting 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the NCAA Tournament, declared early for the NBA Draft. He wasn’t drafted and has since been waived by the Dallas Mavericks. He signed a G-League two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

“It’s really unfortunate that Dozier was advised very poorly to come out early,” Howland said. “Now he’s back this year, that would have made them that much better for this season.

“But they’re still very good now.”

Howland pointed to bigs Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar as Carolina reasons for optimism.

“They’re going to be a monster,” Howland said. “And we got to play them twice.”

