Gamecocks basketball guard will miss Sunday exhibition

South Carolina men’s basketball will be without guard Kory Holden for Sunday’s exhibition against Virginia Tech, the team announced on Twitter. He has a sore knee.
Holden sat out least season after transferring from Delaware. He had knee surgery in the offseason.
With the Blue Hens, Holden averaged 17.7 points, and 4.2 assists during 2015-16 season, earning Second-Team All-Colonial Athletic Conference honors.
