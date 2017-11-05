More Videos

    Kory Holden is back from injury and is playing for the South Carolina men's basketball team.

Kory Holden is back from injury and is playing for the South Carolina men's basketball team. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Kory Holden is back from injury and is playing for the South Carolina men's basketball team. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Gamecocks basketball guard will miss Sunday exhibition

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 05, 2017 1:01 PM

South Carolina men’s basketball will be without guard Kory Holden for Sunday’s exhibition against Virginia Tech, the team announced on Twitter. He has a sore knee.

Holden sat out least season after transferring from Delaware. He had knee surgery in the offseason.

With the Blue Hens, Holden averaged 17.7 points, and 4.2 assists during 2015-16 season, earning Second-Team All-Colonial Athletic Conference honors.

