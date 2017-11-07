More Videos

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Pause
Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018 0:35

Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win 1:18

Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Frank Martin: 'That's insulting to me!'

    South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin is adamant about what insults him and his team.

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin is adamant about what insults him and his team. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin is adamant about what insults him and his team. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Gamecocks basketball sets home-and-home with ACC power starting in 2018

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 3:13 PM

South Carolina and Virginia will play in a home-and-home men's basketball series beginning in 2018, both schools announced on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks will host Virginia on Dec. 19, 2018, and Carolina will travel to Charlottesville on Dec. 18, 2019.

The teams last met on March 13, 2002, in the first round of the NIT in Charlottesville. The Gamecocks won 74-67. Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin has not faced the Cavaliers during his career as a head coach.

Virginia is led by head coach Tony Bennett in his ninth season. The Cavaliers were picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Poll, and are led by senior forward Isaiah Wilkins. Virginia won the ACC in 2014 and 2015, then finished tied for second last season.

South Carolina begins the 2017-18 seaon Friday at Wofford. Tip time is 7 p.m. ET, and the matchup will be available on WatchESPN.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Pause
Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018 0:35

Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win 1:18

Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money

    South Carolina coach Frank Martin thanks fans for giving to the Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief campaign.

Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money

View More Video