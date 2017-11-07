Gamecocks basketball sets home-and-home with ACC power starting in 2018

South Carolina and Virginia will play in a home-and-home men's basketball series beginning in 2018, both schools announced on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks will host Virginia on Dec. 19, 2018, and Carolina will travel to Charlottesville on Dec. 18, 2019.
The teams last met on March 13, 2002, in the first round of the NIT in Charlottesville. The Gamecocks won 74-67. Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin has not faced the Cavaliers during his career as a head coach.
Virginia is led by head coach Tony Bennett in his ninth season. The Cavaliers were picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Poll, and are led by senior forward Isaiah Wilkins. Virginia won the ACC in 2014 and 2015, then finished tied for second last season.
South Carolina begins the 2017-18 seaon Friday at Wofford. Tip time is 7 p.m. ET, and the matchup will be available on WatchESPN.
