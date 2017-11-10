USC looks right at home in road rout of Wofford

0:46 Gamecocks struggle in loss to Florida Pause

0:25 Frank Booker thanks Gamecock nation for continued support

1:53 Frank Martin questions league office’s hiring of an official

0:52 Frank Martin apologizes to Gamecock fans

1:42 Chris Silva previews South Carolina’s rematch with Florida

0:50 Frank Martin on USC players-only meeting: “Hopefully they kumbaya-ed and drank some hot tea”

1:46 Perry Dozier pleased with son's progress in NBA's G-League

1:07 South Carolina guard and Philadelphia native David Beatty makes Super Bowl pick

1:14 Frank Martin recaps loss to Mississippi State