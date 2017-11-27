Gamecocks top FIU in Frank Martin’s return to alma mater

Frank Martin’s homecoming didn’t disappoint.
South Carolina beat Florida International 78-61 Monday evening, surviving an entertaining game of runs in Miami’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center.
The Gamecocks (5-1) opened the game on a 20-4 run, opened the second half on a 24-4 run and closed things on a 10-3 spree. In between, the Panthers (2-4) tried their best to make things interesting.
Chris Silva scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Maik Kotsar added 16 points, Justin Minaya had 13 and Frank Booker had 12.
FIU, Martin’s alma mater, went on an eye-opening 27-3 run in the first half. It cut a USC lead down to 10 in the second half with a 16-4 run.
The Gamecocks got all but four of their points from their starters.
“It’s not that we didn’t make shots, it’s not that we made mistakes,” Martin said in a post-game interview with 107.5 The Game. “We were lifeless. Guys off the bench had no desire to compete here today. That’s what was frustrating.”
USC entered Monday averaging 25 bench points this season. But against the Panthers, it truly needed everything from Silva, Kotsar, Minaya, Booker and Hassani Gravett.
The starting point guard Gravett had seven points, seven assists and 10 rebounds.
“He’s accepting coaching, which is the best part,” Martin said. “Last year he’d fight coaching. Now he’s accepting coaching. Coming out of the locker room at halftime, he actually was asking questions about some stuff they were doing defensively under switches. So he’s in-tuned to what we’re doing.
“He needs to keep getting better, and he will because he cares.”
Carolina shot a season-best 52.5 percent from the floor. Silva was 10 of 13, including three dunks. The junior’s 26 points were the most by a Gamecock this season. It’s the most a USC player has scored since Sindarius Thornwell dropped 26 against Florida in last season’s Elite Eight game.
“Offensively, as he continues to have success like he had tonight, his confidence will continue to grow,” Martin said. “He made jump shots today. He obviously dominated the rim.
“Defensively he creates a presence at the basket. We got to get him to not foul. That’s the biggest thing with him.”
Silva committed a team-high four fouls.
Martin, a Miami native and 1993 FIU grad, was grateful to see friends and family in attendance.
“This city made me,” Martin said. “This city taught me. This city has always supported me. And all these people, they’ve become Gamecock fans. And they’re big Gamecock fans because they love what I do.
“Some of these folks have some hard 9 to 5 jobs, and I’m like the beacon light they love to see out there, and they’re very dear to me.”
Carolina next faces Temple on Thursday in New York.
SOUTH CAROLINA 78, FIU 61
SOUTH CAROLINA (5-1): Kotsar 8-13 0-1 16, Silva 10-13 6-10 26, Minaya 5-11 0-0 13, Booker 4-8 0-0 12, Gravett 3-5 0-0 7, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Haase 2-5 0-0 4, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Holden 0-3 0-1 0, Myers 0-2 0-0 0, Beatty 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 6-12 78.
FIU (2-4): Hussein 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Beard 3-7 6-7 14, Jacob 5-14 4-6 15, Lockett 9-18 3-5 21, Osaghae 0-0 0-2 0, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Nunez 3-9 0-0 7, Veira 0-2 0-0 0, Banks 1-1 0-1 2, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-21 61.
Halftime—South Carolina 38-36. 3-Point Goals—South Carolina 8-22 (Booker 4-8, Minaya 3-6, Gravett 1-2, Kotsar 0-1, Haase 0-1, Myers 0-1, Beatty 0-1, Holden 0-2), FIU 4-17 (Beard 2-4, Nunez 1-5, Jacob 1-6, Lockett 0-1, Veira 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—South Carolina 37 (Silva, Gravett 10), FIU 23 (Lockett 5). Assists—South Carolina 22 (Gravett 7), FIU 8 (Beard 4). Total Fouls—South Carolina 15, FIU 18. A—1,335 (5,000).
