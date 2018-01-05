More Videos

  Justin Minaya is trying to find his rhythm in SEC play

    South Carolina basketball's Justin Minaya and Maik Kotsar talk to reporters ahead of USC's game against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina basketball's Justin Minaya and Maik Kotsar talk to reporters ahead of USC’s game against Vanderbilt. aramspacher@thestate.com
South Carolina basketball's Justin Minaya and Maik Kotsar talk to reporters ahead of USC’s game against Vanderbilt. aramspacher@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

South Carolina-Vanderbilt basketball: How to watch, what to watch for

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 12:09 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

Game Info

Who: Vanderbilt (6-8, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina (9-5, 0-2)

When: 6:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

KenPom prediction: South Carolina 70, Vanderbilt 66

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area

Series: Vanderbilt leads 30-26

Last meeting: Feb. 18, 2017 – Vanderbilt won 71-62 in Nashville

VANDERBILT

Coach: Bryce Drew (149-73 in seven seasons overall; Second season at Vanderbilt – 24-25). Drew is 1-0 against South Carolina.

Projected starters: G LaChance Riley (11.5 ppg), G Matthew Fisher-Davis (12.3), G Saben Lee (10.1), F Clevon Brown (3.5), F Jeff Roberson (14.9)

RPI: 146

Last game: Beat Alabama 76-75 on Tuesday in Nashville

Notes: Vandy, which lost to the likes of Virginia, Arizona State and Southern Cal in the non-conference, has played the nation’s 25th toughest schedule, according to KenPom. The Commodores are 2-2 in games decided by five points or fewer. … The Commodores are second to South Carolina in the SEC in defensive rebounding percentage. … Roberson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior, has six double-doubles this season. That’s tied with Georgia’s Yante Maten for most among SEC players. Carolina’s Chris Silva has four double-doubles.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (222-133 in 11 seasons overall; Sixth season at USC — 105-79). Martin is 4-2 against Vanderbilt.

Projected starters: G Wes Myers (5.6); G Frank Booker (11.4); F Justin Minaya (8.9); F Chris Silva (13.7); F Maik Kotsar (9.1)

RPI: 65

Last game: Lost 79-68 to Missouri on Wednesday at CLA

Notes: Minaya has scored South Carolina’s first points in three straight games. The freshman, however, hasn’t scored in double figures since Dec. 9 against Coastal Carolina, a span of five games. ... The Gamecocks gave up 14 3-pointers to Missouri, their most allowed since yielding 17 3s to Hofstra on Nov. 22, 2015. … USC is 0-3 this season when recording fewer than 10 assists in a game. The Gamecocks had eight assists on 22 made FGs on Wednesday.

STORYLINES

1. SNAPPING THE SKID

South Carolina hasn’t started an SEC season 0-3 since 2013-14. That slide went all the way to 0-6 before a couple freshmen named Sindarius Thornwell and Duane Notice combined for 38 points in a rout of Texas A&M.

Thornwell and Notice departed the program last spring, but Martin still regularly brings up the duo as a way to note the current team’s lack of leadership.

Will anyone step up for the Gamecocks on Saturday?

2. DEFENSE WINS?

A lack of offense again led to a USC loss Wednesday. That’s been a common theme this season. When shots aren’t falling, the Gamecocks usually aren’t winning.

Vandy, though, enters last in the SEC in scoring offense and field goal percentage. Perhaps this is the game Carolina, using an old Martin formula, can grind out a victory.

3. STOPPING LEE

Roberson and Fisher-Davis are a couple established Commodores, but freshman Saben Lee is the Vandy player on a roll entering Saturday.

The 6-2 guard has scored in double figures in four of his last five games, including a 23-point effort against Alabama and 24-point effort against fifth-ranked Arizona State.

The Gamecocks, down Hassani Gravett and Kory Holden, have been outmatched on the perimeter as of late.

Justin Minaya is trying to find his rhythm in SEC play

