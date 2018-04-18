South Carolina's Brian Bowen putting name in NBA Draft pool

South Carolina has confirmed that Brian Bowen is entering the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

The former Louisville recruit who transferred to South Carolina in January is a centerpiece to the FBI’s probe into college basketball and still must be reinstated by the NCAA to play in games. The NBA entry, ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported, is precautionary in case Bowen doesn't get cleared by the NCAA.

The deadline is return to school or go in the draft is May 30.

"I just felt that it was the right decision," Bowen told ESPN on Wednesday. "My goal is still to play college basketball, but I felt as though it makes sense to cover my bases."

Bowen, a McDonald's All-American in 2017, has yet to play a college game. He sat all of last season.

USC coach Frank Martin, speaking Monday before a "Spurs Up" event in Lancaster, said "there's no rush" in Bowen's eligibility case.

"It's a sensitive deal," Martin said. "Brian understood the situation he's in, we understood the situation.

"There's no rush. We're not trying to hit the fast forward button on that. Brian and his family want things done right. We want things done right."

Jason Setchen, Bowen's lawyer, tweeted Wednesday afternoon: "Brian is going to seek participation in NBA Combine without hiring an agent. Brian will remain enrolled at So. Carolina and will continue to work with compliance and NCAA."

Bowen hosted T.J. Moss on a recruiting visit to Columbia this weekend. Moss, an ESPN-rated four-star guard from Memphis, committed to South Carolina on Sunday.

Bowen, who signed with Louisville in summer 2017, spent the fall semester enrolled at the school but did not play. Though not mentioned directly, Bowen was identified later as the “unnamed player” that Adidas funneled $100,000 to at the request of a Louisville coach. The FBI alleges that Brian Bowen Sr., Brian Bowen’s father, received a payment worth $19,500.

Louisville coach Rick Pitino was fired in October. Bowen came to USC three months later.

“I can tell you, after being around him for three months, unbelievable kid," Martin said. "Just an unbelievable family. I’m talking about his talent. His talent as a basketball player is real good. Who he is, he just brings people together. He’s engaging. In recruiting, he’s been tremendous with the recruits on campus. He’s fun.”

Rising senior Chris Silva on Tuesday announced plans to submit his name into the NBA draft. The reining All-SEC first-teamer has not hired an agent.