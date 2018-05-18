Here's what we learned from Brian Bowen's final day at the NBA combine.
1. He adjusts quickly
Bowen's scrimmage numbers on Thursday -- five points, one rebound, one assist, six turnovers -- didn't make for great reviews. But he came back with 13 points and 12 rebounds Friday, reminding everyone he was one of the top 20 high school players in the country just two seasons ago.
"He did a real good job today," ESPN's Jay Bilas told The State. "He seemed to struggle yesterday. Today, he played much, much better and kind of showed the ability level that he has and the potential he's got.
"It was nice to see him play again."
2. The way he sees it: Future includes the NBA or USC
Bowen told reporters he wouldn't be interested in playing overseas next season. He had that option after leaving Louisville and also chose the college route.
"I’ve always grown up, watched March Madness, watched all the college games and stuff,” Bowen said. “I just wanted to be part of that. “Also, a big thing for me is finishing my academics. Through everything I was going through, I finished with a 3.5 GPA, so that was tremendous for me.”
Bowen seems content with continuing his education -- should the NCAA allow him such an opportunity before the May 30 deadline.
3. NBA intrigue about Bowen grows
After Friday sessions, Bowen has now interviewed or visited with Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.
But does the 19-year-old feel ready for the next level?
"For sure," he said. "This has been my dream. This is something I've grown to work for since I was 3 years old. I've always looked up to these guys. Getting able to play with them would be huge."
Bowen said he's put on 10-12 pounds while sitting out this past season at USC.
"I know that weight's going to come as age comes," said the listed 6-foot-7, 202-pounder.
